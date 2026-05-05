Raymond Q4FY26 result: Net profit falls 53% to ₹11.93 crore; revenue rises

Raymond Ltd on Tuesday reported a 53 per cent decline in consolidated net profit from continuing operations at ₹11.93 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, impacted by an exceptional item outgo.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit from continuing operations at ₹25.42 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Raymond Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from continuing operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹602.91 crore as against ₹557.46 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹587.14 crore as compared to ₹556.85 crore in the year-ago period.

In the fourth quarter, Raymond Ltd, which is into aerospace, defence, precision technology and auto components, said it had an exceptional item outgo of ₹20.03 crore.

For the fiscal FY26, consolidated net profit from continuing operations was at ₹53.54 crore as compared to ₹52.02 crore in FY25, the company added.

Consolidated revenue from continuing operations in FY26 stood at ₹2,212.1 crore as compared to ₹1,946.84 crore in FY25, it added.

"FY26 was defined by healthy growth across our core aerospace, defence, and precision technology segments, maintaining resilience even through the final quarter," Raymond Ltd Chairman & MD, Gautam Hari Singhania, said.

On the road ahead, he said, "Our strategy remains clear: we are investing in high-moat sectors where our technical expertise provides a competitive edge. As our subsidiaries continue to deliver strong operational results, our priority is now to scale at pace with global demand.