Raymond Realty Q2 pre-sales jump 98% to ₹902 crore, collections rise 67%

Raymond Realty’s pre-sales rose 98 per cent year-on-year to ₹902 crore in the second quarter of 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), while collections increased 67 per cent to ₹682 crore, according to provisional operational data released by the company on Monday.

The company did not launch any new projects during the quarter, with growth driven by sales from its existing “Address by GS” portfolio and steady price realisation.

In the first half of FY27, pre-sales increased 111 per cent to ₹1,602 crore from ₹760 crore in the corresponding period last year. Collections during the period rose 57 per cent to ₹1,233 crore from ₹783 crore. The figures are provisional and subject to review.

During Q2, Raymond Realty received the occupation certificate for Tower B of The Address by GS Season 1 in Thane, comprising 270 units and a total Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) carpet area of 344,478 square feet. The company said the tower was completed around 18 months ahead of its March 2028 RERA completion date.

The company plans to launch two joint development agreement projects in Mahim during the current financial year, with a cumulative gross development value (GDV) of more than ₹4,100 crore.

The first Mahim project has a GDV of ₹1,800 crore and a RERA area of 0.41 million square feet, while the second has a GDV of ₹2,300 crore and a RERA area of 0.39 million square feet. Together, the two projects have a RERA area of 0.80 million square feet.

“Our focus centres on scaling our operational footprint through a strong pipeline of scheduled launches in MMR. Representing a cumulative GDV of over ₹4,100 crore, these launches are expected to strengthen our market position and support our objective of achieving the pre-sales guidance for FY27,” said Harmohan Sahni, managing director and chief executive officer of Raymond Realty.

Raymond Realty’s gross borrowings increased by ₹125 crore during the quarter to ₹1,220 crore as of September 30, 2026. The company said the borrowings were primarily used to fund construction across projects launched in FY26.

With liquidity of ₹306 crore, net debt stood at ₹914 crore. The company said its net debt-to-equity ratio remained below the board-approved ceiling of 1.0 times.

CARE reaffirmed Raymond Realty’s CARE A+ rating with a stable outlook.

The company also maintained its FY27 guidance of around 20 per cent growth in pre-sales, return on capital employed of around 20 per cent, an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation margin of 17-19 per cent, and a profit-after-tax margin of 9-10 per cent.