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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / RBL Bank deposits rise 34% YoY to ₹1.56 trn in Q2; advances grow 40%

RBL Bank deposits rise 34% YoY to ₹1.56 trn in Q2; advances grow 40%

Deposits increased to ₹1.56 trillion and gross advances to ₹1.43 trillion, while the CASA ratio declined to 27.2 per cent despite growth in low-cost deposits

The RBI has advised RBL Bank to amend its Articles of Association to reflect the new structure and seek regulatory approval for the same

Wholesale advances increased 55 per cent YoY and 21 per cent sequentially

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 2:08 PM IST

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RBL Bank’s total deposits rose 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1.56 trillion as of September 30, 2026, while gross advances grew 40 per cent to ₹1.43 trillion, according to provisional business figures released by the lender on Monday.
 
On a sequential basis, deposits grew 25 per cent from ₹1.25 trillion as of June 30, while gross advances increased 22 per cent from ₹1.17 trillion.
 
A year ago, deposits and advances stood at ₹1.17 trillion and ₹1.02 trillion, respectively.
 
The bank said advances grew 30 per cent YoY and 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), excluding loans extended by its international banking unit against foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits.
 
 
Secured retail advances grew 51 per cent YoY and 42 per cent QoQ, including loans provided by the international banking unit against FCNR(B) deposits.

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Wholesale advances increased 55 per cent YoY and 21 per cent sequentially.
 
The mix of retail and wholesale advances stood at 56:44.
 
Meanwhile, current account savings account (CASA) deposits increased 14 per cent YoY and 17 per cent QoQ to ₹425.3 billion, or ₹0.43 trillion, from ₹371.7 billion a year ago and ₹364.7 billion in the preceding quarter.
 
However, the CASA ratio declined to 27.2 per cent from 31.9 per cent a year ago and 29.2 per cent at the end of June.
 
The bank’s average liquidity coverage ratio improved to 148 per cent during the quarter from 127 per cent a year earlier and 133 per cent in the preceding quarter. 

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Topics : RBL Bank bank deposits FCNR FCNR(B)

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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 2:08 PM IST