RIL Q1FY27 results: Net profit falls 22% to ₹20,946 cr; revenue rises 25%

Reliance Industries Limited’s consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders fell 22.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹20,946 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as lower other income offset growth in revenue and operating earnings. The conglomerate had posted attributable profit of ₹26,994 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 25.4 per cent to ₹3.12 trillion from ₹2.49 trillion a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue increased 4.4 per cent from ₹2.99 trillion in the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Total income grew 19.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.16 trillion. Other income, however, declined 70.6 per cent to ₹4,447 crore from ₹15,119 crore. The year-ago figure included ₹8,924 crore from the sale of listed investments.

Consolidated EBITDA rises 10%

Total segment earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, increased 9.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹51,403 crore. Sequentially, EBITDA rose 6.2 per cent from ₹48,423 crore.

Total expenses increased 27 per cent to ₹2.88 trillion. Finance costs rose 18.5 per cent to ₹8,337 crore, while depreciation, amortisation and depletion expenses increased 6.9 per cent to ₹14,800 crore.

Profit before tax declined 17.5 per cent to ₹30,630 crore. The group recorded profit after tax and its share of profit from associates and joint ventures of ₹23,196 crore, down 24.6 per cent from ₹30,783 crore a year earlier.

Non-controlling interests accounted for ₹3,195 crore of quarterly profit. Diluted earnings per share declined to ₹15.48 from ₹19.95.

O2C revenue rises 30%

Revenue from Reliance’s oil-to-chemicals business increased 30.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.02 trillion. The segment’s EBITDA rose 17.2 per cent to ₹17,010 crore.

Oil and gas revenue grew 3.2 per cent to ₹6,298 crore, while its EBITDA was broadly unchanged at ₹4,973 crore, compared with ₹4,996 crore in the corresponding quarter.

The company’s oil-to-chemicals segment includes refining, petrochemicals, fuel retailing, aviation fuel and bulk wholesale marketing. The oil and gas segment covers exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Digital services EBITDA grows 16%

Digital-services revenue increased 11.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹46,900 crore, while segment EBITDA rose 16.1 per cent to ₹21,255 crore. Digital services was the largest contributor to consolidated segment EBITDA during the quarter.

Retail revenue rose 7.4 per cent to ₹90,409 crore. Retail EBITDA declined 1.1 per cent to ₹6,309 crore from ₹6,381 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from other businesses increased to ₹31,204 crore from ₹18,470 crore, while their combined EBITDA declined to ₹1,856 crore from ₹2,589 crore.