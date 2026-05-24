Sunday, May 24, 2026 | 06:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Reliance Infra Q4 results: Profit falls 79% to Rs 918 cr, expenses rise 12%

Reliance Infra Q4 results: Profit falls 79% to Rs 918 cr, expenses rise 12%

Reliance Infrastructure's revenue from operations dipped 2.59 per cent in the March quarter, while its board approved plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore

Q4, Q4 results

For the full year 2025-26, R-Infra’s profit stood at Rs 2,900 crore, down 41.26 per cent. Photo: Shutterstock

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2026 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Infrastructure on Saturday reported its profit for the March 2026 quarter declined 79 per cent to Rs 918 crore. The company’s revenue from operations also dipped 2.59 per cent to Rs 4,001 crore. The total expenses increased by 12.25 per cent to Rs 5,419 crore.
 
For the full year 2025-26, R-Infra’s profit stood at Rs 2,900 crore, down 41.26 per cent. The revenue decreased 13.35 per cent to Rs 20,440 crore.
 
R-Infra’s board approves fundraising plan
 
The company's board of directors also approved seeking enabling authorisation from the members of the company for raising funds up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares and equity-linked instruments, and other eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers by way of a qualified institutions placement and follow-on public offer, or a combination thereof.
 
 

More From This Section

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma's US generics business remains under pressure in FY26

Kolte-Patil Developers | Image: Company Website

Blackstone-backed Kolte-Patil Developers incurs loss of ₹15.8 cr in Q4 FY26

Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma Q4 profit falls 21.9% on high expenses despite revenue boost

Q4, Q4 results

Minda Corp Q4 result: Profit up 7.3% at ₹124 cr, revenue grows to ₹1,704 cr

life insurance

Generali Central Life Insurance loss widens to ₹178 crore in FY26

Topics : Reliance Infrastructure Reliance Infra Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2026 | 6:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVESRH vs RCB LIVE ScoreUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookJSW Cement Share Technology NewsPersonal Finance