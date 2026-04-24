Reliance Retail Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 1.6% to ₹3,574 crore

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) on Friday reported a 1.6 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit at Rs 3,574 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (FY26). Its executive director, Isha Ambani, said, “FY26 marks a year of profitable growth at scale for Reliance Retail. Revenue crossed Rs 3.70 lakh crore, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) crossed Rs 27,000 crore, and we served 387 million registered customers across 1.93 billion transactions,” while talking about the full year’s performance. She added, “The most significant shift this year was structural. Hyper-local commerce orders grew more than fourfold year-on-year. We operate India’s widest hyper-local delivery network across grocery, electronics and fashion, powered by 3,100-plus stores across 1,200-plus cities and 5,100-plus pin codes. This is a uniquely Indian platform, built on a uniquely Reliance scale advantage.”

For FY27, she said the focus is on converting its reach into deeper customer value through AI-embedded merchandising, sharper pricing architecture, and disciplined execution. “The balance sheet is strong and our leadership across categories is widening. We are building Reliance Retail for a decade of sustainable, profitable growth,” she added.

Reliance Retail’s EBITDA from operations increased 2.8 per cent to Rs 6,690 crore.

The country’s largest retailer’s revenue from operations came in at Rs 87,344 crore, up 11.1 per cent year-on-year, while its gross revenue was up 10.8 per cent to Rs 98,232 crore. Sequentially, growth in its revenue from operations and net profit was largely flat. It closed FY26 with revenue from operations at Rs 327,143 crore.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, said in a statement, “Reliance Retail delivered steady growth through the year. I am confident that Reliance Retail’s deep omnichannel presence and its strong understanding of the Indian consumer will continue to underpin sustained growth. The consumer products vertical, now operating within an independent and focused organisational structure, is gaining meaningful traction with an expanding portfolio of FMCG brands. India’s consumption story has many years of growth ahead of it, and our businesses are built to be at the centre of this opportunity.”

During the quarter, it opened 333 new stores, taking its total store count to 20,160 with a total area of 78.3 million square feet.

In the quarter ended March, its finance cost was down 22.8 per cent year-on-year at Rs 525 crore.

Reliance Consumer Products reported a gross revenue of Rs 7,350 crore in the January–March quarter, which grew 2.2 times, and in FY26, its gross revenue also grew two times to Rs 22,000 crore.

“Campa brand has achieved Rs 4,700 crore-plus gross sales in FY26, making it India’s fourth-largest carbonated soft drinks brand with double-digit market share in key markets,” the company said in its investor presentation.

Its international presence has now expanded to over 40 countries through exports and franchise sales, the company’s presentation said.

The fast-moving consumer goods arm now has over 5,000 distributors and is present at over 3 million outlets.

“In packaged foods, we have expanded our reach to newer markets like North-East, West Bengal, Bihar, etc.,” the company said.