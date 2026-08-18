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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ReNew's Q1FY27 net profit rises 16% to ₹595 crore, revenue up 16%

ReNew's Q1FY27 net profit rises 16% to ₹595 crore, revenue up 16%

Renewable energy firm ReNew reported a 16 per cent rise in Q1FY27 net profit to Rs 595 crore, while commissioned capacity increased 17 per cent year-on-year to 13.1 GW

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Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Nandini Keshari
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 8:24 PM IST

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Renewable energy firm ReNew on Tuesday posted a 16 per cent jump in net profit for Q1FY27 at ₹595 crore, as against ₹513 crore reported in Q1FY26. Its total revenue for the quarter also rose 16 per cent to ₹4,786 crore from ₹4,118 crore in the same period last year. As of June 30, 2026, the company’s portfolio consisted of about 20.5 GW, including 1.7 GW/6.2 GWh of BESS. It has 6.4 GW of solar module and 2.5 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacities and is expanding its solar cell manufacturing capacity by another 4 GW, expected to be operational by December 2026, the company said. The company's commissioned capacity has increased 17 per cent year-on-year to 13.1 GW, including 100 MW/250 MWh of BESS.
 
 
The adjusted Ebitda for Q1FY27 was ₹3,039 crore, compared to ₹2,722 crore in Q1FY26. The company expects to complete the construction of 1.6-2.4 GW of capacity by the current financial year, it said. The adjusted Ebitda and cash flow to equity guidance for FY27 are subject to weather and resource availability being similar to FY26, the company said, adding that it continues to anticipate net gains from asset sales, which are part of ReNew’s capital recycling strategy, and has included ₹1-2 billion related to asset sales in the adjusted Ebitda. Additionally, it expects external sales from module and cell manufacturing operations and has included ₹10-12 billion of adjusted Ebitda against such sales.
 

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Topics : Q1 results renewable energy solar energy

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 8:23 PM IST