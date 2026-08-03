Restaurant Brands Asia Q1 loss narrows to ₹28.35 crore as revenue rises 18%

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited (RBA), the operator of Burger King in India and Burger King and Popeyes in Indonesia, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹28.35 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹42 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its revenue from operations increased 18 per cent to ₹822.6 crore in the quarter ended June. Same-store sales growth (SSSG) for Burger King India stood at 12.6 per cent, which the company said was the highest in 15 quarters.

The quick-service restaurant major's store count reached 752 after it added nine stores during the quarter.

During the quarter, Inspira Global, owner of quick-service restaurant brands including Chinese Wok, completed the acquisition of a controlling 42 per cent stake in the company. As part of the transaction, Inspira Global infused ₹1,050 crore through the issuance of fresh equity shares and warrants.

Upon the exercise of warrants, Inspira Global will infuse an additional ₹450 crore and increase its shareholding in the company to 48 per cent, RBA said in its results statement.

Rajeev Varman, whole-time director and group chief executive officer of Restaurant Brands Asia, said: “Q1 FY27 has been an important milestone in our journey towards sustainable and profitable growth in India. We have built upon the positive momentum from the second half of last year and delivered strong growth in restaurant and company operating profits.”

“Our continued focus on value, menu innovation, digital capabilities and disciplined execution enabled us to achieve our strongest quarterly SSSG in the last 15 quarters. The Burger King Indonesia business is also improving, with higher restaurant Ebitda,” he added.

On Inspira Global, Varman said the new promoter brings deep industry expertise and a strong understanding of the food service business.

Varman added that the company is focused on improving operational efficiency, accelerating growth and creating long-term value for its shareholders.