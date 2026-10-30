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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / RIL Q2 profit jumps 40% on refining, digital gains; revenue hits record

RIL Q2 profit jumps 40% on refining, digital gains; revenue hits record

Reliance Industries' Q2FY27 net profit surged 40.6% to ₹25,548 crore, driven by stronger refining margins and digital growth, while revenue rose 28% to a record ₹3.38 lakh crore.

Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Industries’ AGM, where he announced that Jio has crossed 500 million subscribers, including 191 million on its 5G network.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries reported a 40.6% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹25,548 crore in Q2FY27, surpassing analysts' estimates of ₹21,419 crore, driven by strong performance across key businesses.

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

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Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a 40.6 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 25,548 crore for September quarter of FY27, as stronger refining margins and growth in its digital business offset relatively subdued performance in retail.
 The oil-to-telecom-and-retail conglomerate had posted a net profit of Rs 18,165 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings per share rose to Rs 18.88 from Rs 13.42, according to a stock exchange filing.
 Profit also increased sequentially from Rs 20,946 crore in April-June period of FY27.
 Revenue from operations surged 28 per cent year-on-year to a record Rs 3.38 lakh crore, reflecting higher contributions across its businesses.
 
 The improvement in profitability was led by stronger refining margins, which boosted earnings from the oil-to-chemicals business, while the digital services segment provided additional support through higher per user earning. Relatively weak performance in the retail business, however, weighed on the overall growth momentum

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Topics : Reliance Industries profit margins Company News Mukesh Ambani Reliance Group

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 7:48 PM IST