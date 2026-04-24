RIL Q4FY26 results: Profit falls 12.5% to ₹16,971 cr, revenue up 13%

India's largest company by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries (RIL), on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹16,971 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q4FY26).

This was down 12.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹19,407 crore.

On a sequential basis, profit decreased by 8.98 per cent from ₹18,645 crore.

However, the oil-to-OTT conglomerate’s revenue from operations rose 13 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,98,621 crore from ₹2,69,496 crore in Q4FY25. Sequentially, it was up 10.81 per cent from ₹2,69,496 crore.

“Through fiscal FY26, we faced geopolitical disruptions, volatile energy prices, and shifting global trade patterns. These headwinds weighed on businesses across the world. India held its economic growth course through all this, as did Reliance. The breadth of our portfolio and strong domestic orientation helped us navigate volatility in the external environment,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited.

Jio Platforms’ profit rose 13 per cent to ₹7,935 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, while revenue increased 12.5 per cent to ₹38,259 crore.

Shares of Reliance Industries closed at ₹1,331.05, down ₹12.05, or 0.90 per cent, apiece on the BSE on Friday.