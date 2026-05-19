RITES Ltd Q4 FY26 results: Net profit declines 2% to ₹130 crore

RITES Ltd, an infrastructure, consultancy and engineering firm, on Tuesday reported a 2 per cent drop in net profit at ₹129.97 crore for March quarter FY26 impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹132.71 crore for the year-ago period.

However, income during the January-March period rose to ₹799.21 crore over ₹625.81 crore in the year-ago period, RITES said in a filing to BSE.

Expenses too increased to ₹617.50 crore from ₹434.76 crore.

The board has recommended final dividend of ₹2.75 per share for financial year 2025-26, subject to approval by shareholders.

The company is into various segments including railways, metros, tunnels, bridge, urban engineering, sustainability and green mobility, airports and institutional buildings.