Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / RITES Ltd Q4 FY26 results: Net profit declines 2% to ₹130 crore

RITES Ltd Q4 FY26 results: Net profit declines 2% to ₹130 crore

RITES Ltd, an infrastructure, consultancy and engineering firm, on Tuesday reported a 2 per cent drop in net profit at Rs 129.97 crore for March quarter FY26 impacted by higher expenses.

Q4, Q4 results

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RITES Ltd, an infrastructure, consultancy and engineering firm, on Tuesday reported a 2 per cent drop in net profit at ₹129.97 crore for March quarter FY26 impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹132.71 crore for the year-ago period.

However, income during the January-March period rose to ₹799.21 crore over ₹625.81 crore in the year-ago period, RITES said in a filing to BSE.

Expenses too increased to ₹617.50 crore from ₹434.76 crore.

The board has recommended final dividend of ₹2.75 per share for financial year 2025-26, subject to approval by shareholders.

The company is into various segments including railways, metros, tunnels, bridge, urban engineering, sustainability and green mobility, airports and institutional buildings.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

real estate, MUFG

Puravankara Q4FY26 result: Net profit at ₹110 crore, revenue doubles

q4 results today

Q4 results: BEL, BPCL, Mankind Pharma, Karnataka Bank, 122 more on May 19

IGL

IGL Q4 net profit falls 25% to ₹338.75 crore amid West Asia crisispremium

Strides Pharma

Strides Pharma Q4FY26 results: Net profit jumps 51% to ₹129 crore

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Wellness Q4 result: Net profit down 5.75% at ₹162 cr on higher costs

Topics : Rites Rites Ltd Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea ShareQ4 Results TodayTrump Iran WarningITC Q4 Preview 2026IMD Heatwave AlertPetrol Diesel Price HikeIPL 2026 Points Table