Rustomjee Q4 profit falls 19% despite strong growth in revenue, pre-sales

Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee) posted a profit (attributable to the owners of the parent) of Rs 52.42 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 (Q4 FY26), down 19.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The lower profit is primarily due to the accounting standard used by the company, where profits are recognised based on the project completion method and the legacy projects with a lower Ebitda margin that the company is completing, according to Boman Irani, chairperson and managing director of Keystone Realtors. “New projects will eventually contribute Ebitda margins of over 20-21 per cent, whereas legacy projects deliver Ebitda margins of only around 5 per cent. Going forward, with these legacy projects being behind us, we should be on a good wicket to declare higher profits,” Irani added.

The Mumbai-based real estate firm’s revenue from operations during the quarter jumped 172.88 per cent YoY to Rs 1,595.97 crore. Its expenses too increased sharply, by 181 per cent YoY, to Rs 1,553.22 crore, mainly due to an increase in the number of projects undertaken by the company.

Rustomjee’s pre-sales during the quarter grew 58 per cent YoY to Rs 1,346 crore. In FY26, the pre-sales grew 33 per cent YoY to Rs 4,022 crore, surpassing its annual pre-sales guidance of Rs 4,000 crore for the year.

The company aims to achieve annual sales of Rs 10,000 crore by FY30 through its three-pronged approach of velocity, scale, and stability, where the velocity will come from other areas of residential development, such as plotted developments and senior living, scale from expanding into other cities, and stability from commercial real estate.

Rustomjee is targeting about Rs 100 crore in revenue generation from commercial real estate. Its strategy is to sell enough to recover costs while retaining the profit component as an owned asset. It will not just be selling strata, but also sell to institutional investors, while retaining flexibility for future monetisation opportunities.

As part of its Rs 10,000-crore growth strategy, it will be looking to enter and expand across Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur, targeting around Rs 2,000-2,500 crore of sales by 2030.

“This is our 2030 plan, and I don’t think it is going to be very difficult. Given the consolidation taking place in the market, we have gone from less than 1 per cent of the MMR market to about 2 per cent today. Our target is 5 per cent, which is achievable. People increasingly want branded and reliable developers with the ability to continuously build, sell, and perform. We have lived up to that,” Irani said.

The company’s collections for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 853 crore, up 14 per cent YoY. In FY26, the collections grew 13 per cent YoY to Rs 2,621 crore.

In Q4 FY26, Rustomjee launched two projects with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 3,978 crore, while in FY26, it launched seven projects with a GDV of Rs 9,813 crore.

In terms of business development, the company added five projects in FY26 with an estimated GDV of Rs 10,420 crore, surpassing its annual guidance of Rs 6,000 crore for the same.

Rustomjee’s revenue for FY26 increased 31.45 per cent YoY to Rs 2,634.54 crore, while its profit for the same period dipped 54.14 per cent to Rs 78.86 crore.

Compared to Q3 FY26 (quarter-on-quarter), the revenue surged six times, while the profit jumped 15.51 times.

For FY27, Rustomjee has guided its pre-sales to be around Rs 5,000 crore, and launches and project additions to be about Rs 8,000 crore each.

“Even if markets are not very conducive to stronger growth, we are confident that existing launches alone should help us comfortably cross the Rs 5,000-crore target,” Irani added.

Additionally, Irani said the ongoing geopolitical conflicts and recent state assembly elections in India are impacting costs and execution speed, but there is no slowdown in sales momentum.