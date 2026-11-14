Saturday, November 14, 2026 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Sammaan Capital Q2 FY27 results: Net profit rises 1.25% to ₹312 crore

Sammaan Capital Q2 FY27 results: Net profit rises 1.25% to ₹312 crore

The company had reported a net profit of ₹243.30 crore in the preceding June quarter

Sammaan Capital

Sammaan Capital's Q2 net profit rises (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2026 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Non-bank lender Sammaan Capital on Saturday reported a 1.25 per cent increase in its September quarter net profit to ₹312.34 crore compared to ₹308.47 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹243.30 crore in the preceding June quarter.

Its total income declined to ₹1,850.85 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹2,260.52 crore in the year-ago period, which included a decline in the core interest income to ₹1,161.26 crore from ₹1,449.02 crore.

Total expenses also declined to ₹1,426.28 crore from ₹1,835.49 crore in the year-ago period, as per a regulatory filing.

Assets under management grew by 5 per cent to ₹59,188 crore as of end-June 2026, driven by a 62 per cent jump in disbursements to ₹6,278 crore. It aims to increase AUM to ₹70,000 crore by March 2027.

 

Also Read

tata motors passenger vehicles

TaMo PV narrows Q2 loss to ₹5,451 cr as JLR recovery offsets costs

Nitesh Bansal, MD and CEO of R Systems

Significant share of R Systems revenue now driven by AI: CEO Nitesh Bansalpremium

Zetwerk

Zetwerk's Q2 loss widens 43% to ₹88 crore; order book hits record high

Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike

Eicher Motors posts 15% rise in Q2 profit as Royal Enfield sales hit record

ABB India, Markets, EBITDA, Q2CY25, Forex, EBIT

ABB India Q3CY26 results: Net profit rises 11% to ₹440 cr, revenue up 19.4%

The company added more branches during the quarter to take its overall network to 245 as of September 30, and is aiming to take the same to 270 by end of the fiscal, as per an official statement.

From a product perspective, it is transitioning from being a portfolio buyer in the personal loan category to originating personal loans, and is also launching business loans.

The company is also aiming for a soft launch of the gold loan business by December and a commercial launch by end-March 2027, the statement said.

It has hired 1,123 people in April-September 2026 to take its manpower to 4,552 as of the quarter-end, and another 251 are pending joinees who have accepted offers but are yet to come over.

On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets ratio declined by 0.06 per cent on-quarter to 0.15 per cent as of September 30.

"Our focus remains on building a diversified and resilient lending franchise, supported by disciplined underwriting, strong collections and a robust capital position," its managing director Gagan Banga said.

The capital adequacy for the lender, which recently received a strong infusion from UAE's IHC, stood at 20 per cent as of September 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjeev Verma President & CEO at Black Box

Black Box Q2 profit rises 30.6% to ₹72.6 crore; revenue up 22.2%

Edelweiss

Edelweiss Financial Services Q2 FY27 results: Profit rises 18% to ₹207 cr

Eicher Motors Limited

Eicher Motors Q2FY27 results: Net profit rises 15% to ₹1,573 crore

Grasim

Grasim Industries Q2FY27 results: Net profit jumps to ₹2,306 crore

Natco Pharma, Natco

Natco Pharma Q2 results: Net profit declines 60.8% to ₹202.6 crore

Topics : Q2 results Company News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchJensen Huang resignsTATA Sons RowChildren's Day 2026Honasa Consumer ShareRamayana box office collection Day 9OTT Release This WeekGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2026 | 4:02 PM IST