Samvardhana Motherson Q1 result: Net profit down 31.2% at ₹1,075.66 cr

Auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International on Thursday reported a 31.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,075.66 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, impacted by higher material costs.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,561.56 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 35,243.77 crore as against Rs 34,309.31 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 33,964.73 crore as compared to Rs 32,355.72 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Cost of materials consumed in the first quarter was higher at Rs 19,378.83 crore as against Rs 18,007.35 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it added.

Commenting on the performance, Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said the company has begun FY27 on a strong note, delivering its highest-ever quarterly revenue, a reflection of its diversified business model and the continued trust of its customers.

"Despite input cost inflation and an evolving geopolitical environment, disciplined execution and cost optimisation drove resilient profitability," he added.