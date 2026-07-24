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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Sapphire Foods Q1 results: Net profit at ₹14.04 crore, revenue climbs 15%

Sapphire Foods Q1 results: Net profit at ₹14.04 crore, revenue climbs 15%

Sapphire, ‌a franchisee for U.S.-based Yum Brands, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹14.04 crore ($1.46 million) for the April-June quarter

KFC

KFC promoted its Chicken Krisper Meal - comprising a burger, fries and a Pepsi - for ₹99, down from ₹237, while Pizza Hut offered a four-course meal at the same price (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

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Pizza Hut and KFC operator Sapphire Foods India swung to a quarterly profit on Friday, as ​fast-food restaurants lured more consumers with discounts, ​sending its shares up 2% in afternoon trading.

Sapphire, ‌a franchisee for U.S.-based Yum Brands, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹14.04 crore ($1.46 million) for the April-June quarter, compared to a consolidated net loss of ₹1.8 crore a year earlier.

In the March quarter, its loss was ₹12.61 crore.

Large restaurant chains have launched items at lower prices and offered discounts as they face increasing competition from newer rivals such as ‌California Burrito, Wow Momo and Blue Tokai Coffee.

 

KFC promoted its Chicken Krisper Meal - comprising a burger, fries and a Pepsi - for ₹99, down from ₹237, while Pizza Hut offered a four-course meal at the same price.

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Revenue from operations rose 15% to ₹891 crore, marking ​its fastest growth in nearly three years.

Same-store sales, a key metric measuring ‌growth at mature stores, climbed 5% at Sapphire's KFC restaurants in India.

The same metric rose 1% for ​Pizza ‌Hut India locations, the first growth after five quarters.

Total expenses ‌rose 12% to ₹880 crores in part due to high energy costs.

Sapphire and larger peer Devyani International, ‌which ​also runs KFC ​and Pizza Hut restaurants, said in January they would merge in a $934-million deal, creating a franchisee with more ‌than 3,000 ​locations.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q1 results Sapphire Foods KFC Pizza Hut KFC sales

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

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