Sarda Energy & Minerals Q2 results: Net profit dips 2.2% to ₹320 crore
Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited (SEML) is an integrated energy and minerals company with interests spanning power generation, mining, steel and ferro alloys
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Sarda Energy & Minerals has reported a 2.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹320 crore, mainly impacted by lower revenues.
It clocked ₹328 crore profit after tax (PAT) in the second quarter of the preceding 2025-26 financial year, the company said in a statement on Saturday.
In July-September, the company's total income reduced by 5.7 per cent to ₹1,505 crore from ₹1,596 crore a year ago.
In Q2 FY2, the company's EBITDA also fell 2.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹564 crore from ₹580 crore in July-September of FY26.
However, in April-September, its PAT grew 4.5 per cent to ₹799 crore from ₹764 crore in the year-ago period.
Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited (SEML) is an integrated energy and minerals company with interests spanning power generation, mining, steel and ferro alloys.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 1:22 PM IST