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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SBI Card Q4 net profit rises 14% to ₹609 cr, total income at ₹5,187 cr

SBI Card Q4 net profit rises 14% to ₹609 cr, total income at ₹5,187 cr

SBI Card posts 14% Q4 profit growth, aided by lower NPAs and reduced bad debts, even as interest income sees a marginal dip

SBI Card

SBI Card

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

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SBI Card on Monday reported 14 per cent rise in profit to ₹609 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) had earned a profit of ₹534 crore a year ago.

Total income improved to ₹5,187 crore from ₹4,832 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing by the company promoted by SBI said.

However, interest income declined to ₹2,382 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹2,415 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, gross non-performing assets moderated to 2.41 per cent of gross advances against 3.08 per cent as of March 31, 2025.

 

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Net non-performing assets too declined to 1.04 per cent as compared to 1.46 per cent. As a result, impairment losses and bad debts eased to ₹1,097 crore from ₹1,245 crore a year ago.

For the full fiscal 2025-26, profit increased 13 per cent to ₹2,167 crore from ₹1,916 crore a year ago. Total income increased to ₹20,708 crore from ₹18,637 crore.

The size of the company's balance sheet as of March 31, 2026, was ₹66,328 crore against ₹65,546 crore a year ago.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) had earned a profit of ₹534 crore a year ago.

Total income improved to ₹5,187 crore from ₹4,832 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing by the company promoted by SBI said.

However, interest income declined to ₹2,382 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹2,415 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, gross non-performing assets moderated to 2.41 per cent of gross advances against 3.08 per cent as of March 31, 2025.

Net non-performing assets too declined to 1.04 per cent as compared to 1.46 per cent. As a result, impairment losses and bad debts eased to ₹1,097 crore from ₹1,245 crore a year ago.

For the full fiscal 2025-26, profit increased 13 per cent to ₹2,167 crore from ₹1,916 crore a year ago. Total income increased to ₹20,708 crore from ₹18,637 crore.

The size of the company's balance sheet as of March 31, 2026, was ₹66,328 crore against ₹65,546 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : SBI Card SBI Cards Q4 Results

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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