SBI Life posts 22% rise in Q1 FY27 profit on strong premium income growth

SBI Life Insurance on Friday posted a 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹720 crore in the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27), supported by healthy growth in premium income. Net premium income rose 16.88 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹20,078.2 crore, while the annualised premium equivalent (APE) of the insurer grew 36 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,380 crore. The insurer's investment income grew 20.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25,977 crore. The profitability metric for life insurers — value of new business (VNB) — grew 29 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,410 crore. The VNB margin stood at 26.2 per cent in Q1FY27, compared with 27.4 per cent in Q1FY26.

In the quarter, the insurer's expenses grew 34 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,565.02 crore, of which net commission rose 18.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹930 crore.

The solvency ratio of the insurer remained flat at 196 per cent in the quarter compared with the year-ago period.

The 13th-month persistency ratio improved to 87.7 per cent as of June 30, 2026, compared with 87.1 per cent as of June 30, 2025, while the 61st-month persistency ratio slipped to 58.4 per cent from 63.6 per cent during the period.

During the quarter, the share of bancassurance contribution in APE declined to 47 per cent from 58 per cent, while the share of other channels improved to 28 per cent from 15 per cent.

The share of unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) in total APE dropped to 46 per cent from 57 per cent, while the share of non-participating products increased to 49 per cent from 38 per cent.

Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO of SBI Life, said, “SBI Life continued its growth trajectory from FY2026 into the first quarter of FY2027, delivering a 14 per cent increase in Individual Rated Premium, supported by a favourable shift in product mix. All product segments recorded growth on an Individual Rated Premium basis, and all key distribution channels achieved double-digit expansion. The increasing contribution from protection solutions and guaranteed non-par savings products reflects evolving customer preferences and our strategic focus.”