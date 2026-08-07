SBI Q1 profit rises 10.2% to ₹21,121 crore on stronger interest income

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, on Friday reported a 10.23 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 21,121 crore for the April-June period beating consensus estimate, compared with Rs 19,160 crore in the year-ago period, aided by robust loan growth.

Sequentially, net profit rose 7.30 per cent from Rs 19,684 crore in Q4FY26.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter stood at Rs 46,992 crore, up 14.88 per cent year-on-year on the back of 18.63 per cent year on year overall loan growth.

Net interest margin (NIM) for the whole bank moderated to 2.86 per cent in Q1FY27, from 2.89 per cent in the year-ago quarter, though domestic NIM improved 7 basis points sequentially to 3.00 per cent from 2.93 per cent in Q4FY26. SBI has guided for 3 per cent margin for the current financial year.

Non-interest income fell to Rs 15,923 crore in Q1FY27, down 9.07 per cent year-on-year due to a fall in treasury and forex income. Forex and derivatives income fell to Rs 497 crore, down 69.57 per cent year-on-year, while profit on sale of investments dropped to Rs 4,319 crore from Rs 6,326 crore a year earlier.

C S Setty, chairman, SBI said that forex and derivatives income fell because of absence of an excess window in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market since February 28.

“There has definitely been an impact of the NOP (net open position) limits. Derivative positions are being used less frequently, and the size of positions taken has also come down,” he said.

Fee income, however, grew 20.83 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,476 crore, led by a 59.51 per cent jump in loan processing charges and a 50.34 per cent rise in commission on government business.

The cost-to-income ratio improved to 46.71 per cent from 47.71 per cent a year earlier. Setty said that the improvement stemmed from a combination of stronger fee-based and other income along with cost moderation, noting that overheads had been kept below 10 per cent growth every quarter. He said the sharp sequential improvement in the cost-to-income ratio partly reflected a high base in Q4, when the bank had booked a large quantum of overheads, and that the bank was now working to spread such costs more evenly across the first three quarters to avoid a similar bump in Q4 going forward. He reiterated that the bank remains focused on keeping the cost-to-income ratio below 50 per cent.

Loan growth remain strong which grew 18.63 per cent year-on-year to Rs 50.5 trillion led by RAM (Retail, Agriculture, MSME) advances which grew 18.20 per cent. Retail loan grew 15.2 per cent and home loan growth was 12.8 per cent.

Corporate advances rising 18.05 per cent moderated slightly on a sequential basis.

Total deposits rose 9.73 per cent year-on-year to Rs 60 trillion, while current and savings account (Casa) deposits grew 9.30 per cent. The share of Casa in total deposits remained almost steady at 39.24 per cent.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to Rs 74,272 crore as of June 2026 from Rs 78,040 crore a year earlier. In percentage terms, the GNPA ratio improved to 1.47 per cent from 1.83 per cent a year ago, while the net NPA ratio improved to 0.38 per cent from 0.47 per cent. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 74.20 per cent, against 74.49 per cent a year earlier excluding

Credit cost improved to 0.27 per cent from 0.47 per cent in the year-ago period, while the slippage ratio eased to 0.57 per cent from 0.75 per cent.

On mobilising FCNR-B deposits under the RBI’s concessional swap scheme, Setty said the bank does not have a formal mobilisation target but has already garnered close to $6 billion, with traction suggesting the figure could rise to around $10 billion.

“We do not have any specific target for FCNR(B) deposits. We have mobilised almost $6 billion so far, but the traction indicates that we should be able to mobilise around $10 billion,” he said.

He said support for NRI customers to leverage their FCNR(B) deposits is provided largely through the bank’s own branches, particularly its GIFT City branch. “We also have a standby letter of credit (SBLC) product, but it is not widely used at this point,” he said.

He also said he expects the liquidity generated through FCNR-B flows will help to cut bulk deposits. He said also it those flows expected to ease pressure on bulk deposit pricing across the banking system, with lenders, including SBI, likely to avoid aggressively pricing bulk deposit rates as long as these flows are adequate to cover credit growth. He noted that FCNR-B mobilisation has not been uniform across banks, and that larger lenders able to mobilise such deposits would see the most relief on their bulk deposit rates, calling the overall trend a positive development for the system.

SBI expects 14-15 per cent credit growth in FY27, with deposit growth likely to see some uptick in the second quarter aided by FCNR-B deposit inflows, even as overall deposit growth is expected to remain in the 10 per cent-11 per cent range. He said this level of deposit growth, combined with the bank's existing excess liquidity, would comfortably fund its credit growth plans.