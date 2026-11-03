SBI Q2 net profit rises 14.3% to ₹23,038 crore as provisions fall

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, reported a 14.3 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹23,038 crore for the second quarter of 2026-27 (Q2FY27), compared with ₹20,160 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The growth in net profit was driven by healthy growth in net interest income (NII), which rose 14.7 per cent year-on-year, coupled with a decline in provisions and contingencies during the quarter.

Lower provisioning outgo supported the bottom line despite a sharp decline in other income.

NII grew to ₹49,143 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹42,847 crore a year ago.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, it increased 4.6 per cent from ₹46,992 crore in Q1FY27.

However, other income declined 23.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,777 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹15,463 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, other income fell 26 per cent from ₹15,923 crore.

Provisions and contingencies declined 21.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,217 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹5,400 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, provisions were down 16.4 per cent from ₹5,047 crore.

On the asset quality front, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.39 per cent as of September 30, 2026, from 1.73 per cent a year earlier and 1.47 per cent in the preceding quarter.

The net NPA ratio also improved to 0.36 per cent, compared with 0.42 per cent in September 2025 and 0.38 per cent in June 2026.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs stood at ₹72,529 crore, down 4.9 per cent year-on-year and 2.3 per cent sequentially.

Net NPAs stood at ₹18,546 crore, compared with ₹18,460 crore a year ago and ₹19,158 crore in the preceding quarter.

The bank’s provision coverage ratio stood at 74.43 per cent as of September 30.

SBI’s total advances grew 18.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹51.54 trillion as of September 30, 2026, compared with ₹43.62 trillion a year earlier.

Deposits increased 12.3 per cent to ₹62.78 trillion from ₹55.92 trillion.

The bank’s return on assets stood at 1.19 per cent, compared with 1.17 per cent in the year-ago period and 1.11 per cent in the preceding quarter.