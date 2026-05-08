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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SBI Q4FY26 result: Net profit rises 5.6% to ₹19,684 crore, misses estimates

SBI Q4FY26 result: Net profit rises 5.6% to ₹19,684 crore, misses estimates

The lender missed ​analysts' average estimate of ₹20,312 crore, according ‌to data compiled by ‌LSEG

State Bank of India (SBI)

State Bank of India (SBI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

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State Bank ​of India missed ​fourth-quarter profit ‌estimates on Friday.

Net profit rose 5.6 per cent to ₹19,684 crore ($2.08 billion) for the quarter ‌ended March 31, from ₹18,643 crore a year earlier, but missed ​analysts' average estimate of ₹20,312 crore, according ‌to data compiled by ‌LSEG.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 2:15 PM IST

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