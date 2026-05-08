SBI Q4FY26 result: Net profit rises 5.6% to ₹19,684 crore, misses estimates
The lender missed analysts' average estimate of ₹20,312 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG
Reuters
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State Bank of India missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Friday.
Net profit rose 5.6 per cent to ₹19,684 crore ($2.08 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, from ₹18,643 crore a year earlier, but missed analysts' average estimate of ₹20,312 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 2:15 PM IST