SBI Q4FY26 result: Net profit rises 5.6% to ₹19,684 crore, misses estimates

Net profit rose 5.6 per cent to ₹19,684 crore ($2.08 billion) for the quarter ‌ended March 31, from ₹18,643 crore a year earlier, but missed ​analysts' average estimate of ₹20,312 crore, according ‌to data compiled by ‌LSEG.

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