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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Shadowfax Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises to ₹56 crore, revenue jumps 74%

Shadowfax Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises to ₹56 crore, revenue jumps 74%

Revenue for the quarter under review grew nearly 73.73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,237 crore from ₹712 crore a year ago, Shadowfax said in a regulatory filing

Shadowfax

Shadowfax (File photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 10:12 PM IST

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Third-party logistics firm Shadowfax Technologies on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹56 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26, driven by strong revenue growth.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹10 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Revenue for the quarter under review grew nearly 73.73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,237 crore from ₹712 crore a year ago, Shadowfax said in a regulatory filing.

For FY26, the company reported a net profit of ₹112 crore, a multifold jump from ₹6 crore in FY25.

The company said it delivered 22.6 crore orders, comprising both express parcel and hyperlocal segments, with a shipment growth of 100.8 per cent year-on-year.

 

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Shadowfax also said it invested Rs185 crore during FY26 in network expansion, sort centres, capacity enhancement and automation.

"FY26 has been a defining year for the company as we strengthened the business across scale, profitability and infrastructure. During the year, we invested ₹185 crore in capex, primarily into sort centres, automation and last-mile infrastructure," said Abhishek Bansal, cofounder and CEO of Shadowfax.

According to Bansal, Q4 was also the strongest quarter in the company's history across revenue, EBITDA and PAT.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Shadowfax Q4 Results Company News

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 10:11 PM IST

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