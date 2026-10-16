Shoppers Stop posts net profit of ₹3.11 cr in Q2, revenue grows 9%

Retail chain Shoppers Stop on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.11 crore in the September quarter of FY27 against a net loss of Rs 20.11 crore a year ago, aided by a premiumisation-led growth strategy.

Revenue from operations increased 8.72 per cent to Rs 1,366.27 crore in the September quarter of FY27 from Rs 1,256.62 crore recorded in the corresponding period a year ago, the Raheja family-promoted retail chain said in a regulatory filing.

Shoppers Stop's "premiumisation-led growth strategy" has helped it have a "PAT positive performance", the company said in its earnings statement.

Total expenses of Shoppers Stop were up 7.11 per cent to Rs 1,385.02 crore in the September quarter of FY27.

Total income, which includes other income, rose 9.7 per cent to Rs 1,389.15 crore.

MD and CEO Kavindra Mishra said Shoppers Stop reported a strong performance in Q2, despite the festive season shifting largely to Q3 this year.

"Our continued focus on premiumisation, experiential retail, inventory discipline and operational excellence is resonating well with customers and strengthening the quality of growth. We remain committed to prudent capital allocation, further improving profitability, and achieving our goal of becoming debt-free by the end of Q3," he said.

Spread across 119 department stores, Shoppers Stop operates 12 premium home concept stores, 73 speciality beauty stores of M.A.C, Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, NARS, ARMANI beauty, PRADA BEAUTY and SS Beauty, 82 Intune stores and 3 Airport doors, spanning 4.6 m sq ft across 75 cities.

Shares of Shoppers Stop on Wednesday settled at Rs 363 apiece on the BSE, down 5.63 per cent from the previous close.