Shree Cement Q1 profit declines 17.48%, revenue rises to ₹6,233 crore

Shree Cement Ltd on Friday reported a 17.48 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 531.12 crore in the June quarter of FY27 due to higher input costs.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 643.66 crore in the April-June period a year ago, the Bangur family-promoted firm said in a regulatory filing.

The country's third largest cement group by capacity registered an 18 per cent growth in revenue from operations to Rs 6,233.13 crore in the June quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 5,280.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The company's operating profit declined due to higher fuel and raw material costs resulting from the impacts of the West Asia crisis, an earnings statement said.

Cement sales volume grew by 17 per cent year-on-year to 10.23 million tonnes (MT) in Q1 FY27, compared to 8.74 MT in Q1 FY26. Total sales volume (including clinker) grew by 17.2 per cent to 10.49 MT from 8.95 MT.

Its Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) business witnessed high growth during the quarter "with volumes increasing by 156 per cent YoY to 2.36 lakh cubic metres, compared to 0.92 lakh cubic metres in the corresponding quarter of the previous year", as per the earnings statement.

Total expenses of the company stood 22.7 per cent higher at Rs 5,703.75 crore in the June quarter of FY27.

According to SCL, sales of premium products jumped to 23.3 per cent of total trade volume against 17.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total Income increased 16.83 per cent to Rs 6,444.84 crore in the quarter under review.

Commenting on the result, Shree Cement's Managing Director Neeraj Akhoury said, "The quarter was marked by healthy demand momentum, strong volume growth and continued progress on our premiumisation drive. The company continued its focus on driving Volume growth as well as value proposition, which was well supported by expanding contributions from our RMC business." Updating on capex, SCL said work on its proposed greenfield integrated plant in Meghalaya is progressing satisfactorily.

"Necessary clearances have been obtained and orders of major plant and machinery items have been placed. The project is expected to be completed by the quarter ended 31st March 2028," it said.

On the growth outlook, SCL said it remains positive, supported by rising consumption, infrastructure-focused government spending, stable inflation and favourable policy measures.

"However, geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the possibility of a moderate monsoon could pose short-term challenges to growth momentum," it said.

Shares of Shree Cement Ltd on Friday settled 1.12 per cent lower at Rs 26,146 apiece on the BSE.