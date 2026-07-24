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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Shriram Finance Q1FY27 results: Net profit jumps 60% to ₹3,445 crore

Shriram Finance Q1FY27 results: Net profit jumps 60% to ₹3,445 crore

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported a standalone profit at ₹3,445 crore ($357.05 million) for the quarter ‌ended June ​30

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance ​posted a 59.79% ​year-on-year rise in ‌first quarter profit

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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India's Shriram Finance ​posted a 59.79% ​year-on-year rise in ‌first quarter profit on Friday, helped by growth in its loan book and wider lending margins ‌as its borrowing costs eased.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported a standalone profit at ₹3,445 crore ($357.05 million) for the quarter ‌ended June ​30, compared ‌to a profit of ‌₹2,156 crore a ‌year earlier.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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