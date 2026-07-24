Shriram Finance Q1FY27 results: Net profit jumps 60% to ₹3,445 crore

India's Shriram Finance ​posted a 59.79% ​year-on-year rise in ‌first quarter profit on Friday, helped by growth in its loan book and wider lending margins ‌as its borrowing costs eased.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported a standalone profit at ₹3,445 crore ($357.05 million) for the quarter ‌ended June ​30, compared ‌to a profit of ‌₹2,156 crore a ‌year earlier.