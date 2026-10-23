Shriram Finance Q2 profit jumps 59% to ₹3,684 crore on auto demand growth

Shriram Finance, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India, has posted a 59 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during the second quarter of the current financial year to ₹3,684 crore, compared to ₹2,314 crore during the same period in FY26.

For the period under review, total income rose 16 per cent to ₹13,802 crore, up from ₹11,921 crore during the July-September quarter last year. Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman of Shriram Finance, said the rise in profit was mainly due to the increase in demand in the automobile sector following the GST 2.0 reforms. The GST 2.0 reforms were rolled out on September 22 last year, with the automobile sector becoming a major beneficiary.

Total assets under management as of September 30 increased by 17 per cent and stood at ₹3,29,021 crore, compared to ₹2,81,309.46 crore in September 2025 and ₹3,13,798.39 crore during the first quarter of FY27.

Standalone profit after tax also increased by 59 per cent and stood at ₹3,677 crore, against ₹2,307 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year. Earnings per share (basic) increased by 27 per cent and stood at ₹15.63, against ₹12.27 recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Net interest income for the second quarter ended September 30 increased by 38 per cent and stood at ₹8,661.04 crore, against ₹6,266.84 crore in the same period of the previous year. The board declared an interim dividend of ₹6.50 (325 per cent) per share.