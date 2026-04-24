Shriram Finance reports 41% growth in Q4 profit, announces dividend

Shriram Finance, one of the largest non-banking financial companies in India, on Friday reported a 41 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,020.95 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025–26, compared to ₹2,143.77 crore during the same period last fiscal.

During the period under review, the company’s total income also rose by 9 per cent to ₹12,532.35 crore against ₹11,460 crore in Q4 of FY25. Gross NPA stood at 4.58 per cent in Q4FY26, from 4.55 per cent reported in Q3FY26. Net NPA was at 2.33 per cent versus 2.64 per cent.

The net profit for the financial year 2025–26 was up 5 per cent to ₹10,024.15 crore versus ₹9,576.32 crore in FY25, after factoring in a one-time exceptional gain of ₹1,553.66 crore from selling the company's stake in subsidiary Shriram Housing Finance. The total income for the year under review was also up 15 per cent to ₹48,192.65 crore compared to ₹41,859.47 crore last year.

Total assets under management as of March 2026 increased by 14.85 per cent and stood at ₹302,273.75 crore as compared to ₹263,190.27 crore as of March 2025 and ₹291,709.03 crore as of December 2025.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per share for FY26. This comes in addition to the interim dividend of ₹4.80 per share announced earlier. With this, the total dividend for the financial year 2025–26 will be ₹10.80 per share.