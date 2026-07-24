Friday, July 24, 2026 | 09:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Shriram Finance's Q1 FY27 profit jumps 60% on strong NII, AUM growth

Shriram Finance's Q1 FY27 profit jumps 60% on strong NII, AUM growth

The NBFC reported robust growth in net interest income and assets under management, while asset quality remained broadly stable during the June quarter

Shriram Finance

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shriram Finance on Friday reported a 59.79 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to Rs 3,444.6 crore in the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27). Sequentially, the profit was up 14.30 per cent.
 
Its net interest income (NII) rose 33.67 per cent Y-o-Y and 15.18 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 8,055.7 crore. The total income of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) was up 16.21 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 13,412.11 crore.
 
The net interest margin (NIM) improved to 9.04 per cent from 8.61 per cent in Q4FY26 and 8.11 per cent in Q1FY26.
 
The assets under management (AUM) of the NBFC expanded 15.26 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.8 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 3.14 trillion. Of this, commercial vehicle AUM increased 19.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.8 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 1.47 trillion, while passenger vehicle AUM grew 21.22 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 68,650.2 crore.
 
 
The NBFC's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) AUM improved 8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 41,962.4 crore. The company's gold AUM grew 45.78 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,513.72 crore.

Also Read

BOB, Bank of Baroda

BoB's $600 million NMC Health settlement drags Q1 net profit down 72%

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Q1 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹5,469 crore

SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life posts 22% rise in Q1 FY27 profit on strong premium income growth

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha Developers' Q1 FY27 profit doubles on higher revenue, collections

Rajneesh Karnatak, MD & CEO, Bank of India, during the Financial Results Press Conference in Mumbai. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Bank of India's Q1 net profit jumps 36% to ₹3,068 cr as provisions decline

 
Public deposits mobilised by the company rose 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 72,070 crore, while funds raised through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) increased nearly 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 39,610 crore.
 
Shriram Finance's asset quality remained broadly stable during the June quarter, with Stage 3 assets inching up to 4.64 per cent from 4.58 per cent in the March quarter. Net non-performing assets (NPAs) remained unchanged at 2.33 per cent compared with the previous quarter.
 
The total capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) improved to 34.17 per cent in the quarter from 20.40 per cent in Q4FY26 and 20.79 per cent in Q1FY26.
 

More From This Section

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)

ACC's Q1 profit plunges 61% as higher MSA, maintenance weigh on margins

Tata Consumer

Tata Consumer Products' net profit rises 27.8% in Q1 on volume-led growth

Jindal steel angul plant

Jindal Steel Q1 profit falls 43% to ₹845 crore despite revenue growth

Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta group's Hindustan Zinc Q1 net profit jumps over 2-fold to ₹5,469 cr

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance Q1FY27 results: Net profit jumps 60% to ₹3,445 crore

Topics : Shriram Q1 results NBFCs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Edge 70 Max ReviewPM Modi on Paper LeakSoman Wangchuk Hunger Strike EndQ1 Results TodayCJP Protest UpdatesDelhi Weather TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance