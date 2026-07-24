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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Shriram Finance's Q1FY27 results: Earnings zoom 60% to ₹3,444 crore

Shriram Finance's Q1FY27 results: Earnings zoom 60% to ₹3,444 crore

Shriram Finance posted a 60% jump in Q1FY27 net profit to ₹3,444 crore, driven by strong NII growth, higher AUM and an improvement in net interest margin

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance’s asset quality remained broadly stable during the June quarter

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 10:38 PM IST

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Shriram Finance’s net profit grew 59.79 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,444.6 crore in the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27). Sequentially, the profit was up 14.30 per cent. 
Its net interest income (NII) rose 33.67 per cent Y-o-Y and 15.18 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹8,055.7 crore. The total income of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) was up 16.21 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,412.11 crore. The net interest margin (NIM) improved to 9.04 per cent from 8.61 per cent in Q4FY26 and 8.11 per cent in Q1FY26. 
The assets under management (AUM) of the NBFC expanded 15.26 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.8 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹3.14 trillion. Of this, commercial vehicle AUM increased 19.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.8 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1.47 trillion, while passenger vehicle AUM grew 21.22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹68,650.2 crore. 
 
The NBFC’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) AUM improved 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹41,962.4 crore. The company's gold AUM grew 45.78 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,513.72 crore. 
Public deposits mobilised by the company rose 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹72,070 crore, while funds raised through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) increased nearly 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹39,610 crore. 
Shriram Finance’s asset quality remained broadly stable during the June quarter.

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Topics : Q1 results NBFCs assets under management

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 10:38 PM IST

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