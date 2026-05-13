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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Shriram General Insurance Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises 28% to ₹167 cr

Shriram General Insurance Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises 28% to ₹167 cr

Net profit during the fourth quarter of FY25 stood at ₹130 crore, the company said in a statement

Shriram General Insurance

Shriram General Insurance (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:45 PM IST

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Shriram General Insurance on Wednesday reported a 28 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at ₹167 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26, citing a higher premium income.

Net profit during the fourth quarter of FY25 stood at ₹130 crore, the company said in a statement here.

For the full FY26 fiscal, the net profit rose 17 per cent to ₹601 crore from ₹515 crore recorded in FY25.

The company said it has logged a 21 per cent year-on-year rise in gross direct premium income in the fourth quarter of FY26, outperforming the general insurance industry's growth rate of 11 per cent.

 

In absolute terms, gross direct premium income rose to ₹1,332 crore in the quarter under review from ₹1,099 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year, driven mainly by growth in its motor insurance portfolio, the insurer said.

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For the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company posted a 24 per cent increase in premium income to ₹4,636 crore, compared with ₹3,753 crore in FY25. The industry growth during the period stood at around 9 per cent, it said.

Its motor insurance business, the largest contributor to premium income, grew 21.48 per cent in Q4FY26 to ₹1,252.66 crore from ₹1,031.17 crore in the year-ago period. For the full fiscal, the motor segment expanded 23.43 per cent to ₹4,293 crore.

Managing Director and CEO Anil Aggarwal said the company outperformed industry growth for the fourth consecutive year despite a competitive market environment.

"Our FY26 performance reflects the strength of our business model and our focus on profitable and sustainable growth," Aggarwal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:45 PM IST

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