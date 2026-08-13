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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Shriram Properties Q1FY27 results: Net profit down 46% to ₹11 crore

Shriram Properties Q1FY27 results: Net profit down 46% to ₹11 crore

Realty firm's total income rose marginally to ₹271 crore, while sales bookings increased 10 per cent to ₹484 crore in the June quarter

Murali Malayappan, Chairman and Managing Director, Shriram Properties

Murali M, Chairman and Managing Director of Shriram Properties

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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Realty firm Shriram Properties has reported a 46 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹11.04 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on higher expenses.

The company's net profit stood at ₹20.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, rose marginally to ₹271.04 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹261.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company's operational expenses and tax outgo increased during the April-June quarter while it also posted a loss in joint venture projects.

On operational performance, Shriram Properties posted a 10 per cent increase in sales bookings to ₹484 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal.

 

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"We have commenced FY27 on a strong note, with robust operational performance and encouraging customer response to our new launches across Chennai and Kolkata," Murali M, Chairman and Managing Director of Shriram Properties, said.

With a healthy balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation and a diversified project portfolio across Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune, he said the company remains well positioned to pursue its growth opportunities while continuing to create sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.

Shriram Properties has a presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata. It has delivered 52 projects with over 32.9 million sq ft of area in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.

The company has a strong pipeline comprising 41 projects with an aggregate development potential of 33.7 million sq ft, including 16 million sq ft of ongoing projects, as of June 30, 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Shriram Properties Q1 results Real Estate Real estate firms

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 1:30 PM IST