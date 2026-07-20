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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Shyam Metalics Q1 results: Net profit rises 21% to ₹351 cr, revenue up 23%

Shyam Metalics Q1 results: Net profit rises 21% to ₹351 cr, revenue up 23%

Income rose to ₹5,502.18 crore from ₹4,476.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Shyam Metalics and Energy said in a filing to BSE

Shyam Metallics

The company had posted a PAT of ₹290.67 crore in the year-ago period | Image: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 1:56 PM IST

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Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd on Monday reported 20.6 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at ₹350.73 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company had posted a PAT of ₹290.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Income rose to ₹5,502.18 crore from ₹4,476.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Shyam Metalics and Energy said in a filing to BSE.

The board at its meeting held on Monday approved the payment of first interim dividend of ₹1.80 per equity share for 2026-27.

The board also approved raising up to ₹4,500 crore through issuance of equity shares, eligible securities, or equity-linked instruments, it said.

 

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The fundraise may include convertible or non-convertible preference shares, as well as fully or partly convertible debentures, the company added.

"We commenced Q1 FY27 on a strong footing, driven by disciplined execution, operational excellence, and the strength of our integrated business model. During the quarter, Revenue, EBITDA and PAT grew by 23 per cent, 28 per cent and 21 per cent year-on-year respectively. EBITDA margin improved by 100 bps supported by sustained operational efficiency improvements," Chairman & Managing Director Brij Bhushan Agarwal said.

Looking ahead, supported by its strong financial position, diversified portfolio, and a well-defined growth pipeline, the company is well positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities and create sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders, he added.

The group is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of steel and allied products including pellets, sponge iron, MS billets, TMT and long products, speciality alloys, colour coated sheets, aluminium foil, pig iron, stainless steel and power generation for captive consumption. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q1 results Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd. Shyam Steel EBITDA

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 1:56 PM IST

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