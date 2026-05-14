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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Siemens Energy India Q4 FY26 results: Net profit jumps 52% to ₹375 crore

Siemens Energy India Q4 FY26 results: Net profit jumps 52% to ₹375 crore

It had reported a net profit of ₹246 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a statement

Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:26 PM IST

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Siemens Energy India Ltd (SEIL) on Thursday posted 52.4 per cent rise in net profit at ₹375 crore for March quarter.

It had reported a net profit of ₹246 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from operations rose 27.4 per cent to ₹2,394 crore from ₹1,880 crore in the year-ago period.

Siemens Energy India follows October to September as its financial year.

"We delivered another strong quarter with a focus on profitable growth and value creation. Despite current global scenario, the company kept its high performance through disciplined execution of its healthy backlog," Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Guilherme Mendonca said.

 

Demand momentum in India remains strong, driven by electrification, decarbonization and energy security priorities, as well as export opportunities, he added.

SEIL provides solutions across the entire energy value chain from power and heat generation, transmission to storage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : energy sector Q4 Results Company News

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:26 PM IST

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