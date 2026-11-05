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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Signature Global Q2 net profit at ₹70 crore as revenue rises 148%

Signature Global Q2 net profit at ₹70 crore as revenue rises 148%

The Gurugram-based developer reported ₹820 crore in Q2FY27 revenue, while its adjusted Ebitda margin improved to 18 per cent from a negative 7 per cent a year earlier.

Signature Global

Signature Global reported a turnaround in Q2FY27, posting a net profit of ₹70 crore against a loss a year earlier, as revenue surged 148% to ₹820 crore, supported by strong housing demand in Gurugram. | Photo: X@signatureglobal

Akshat Ayush New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

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Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer Signature Global reported a net profit of ₹70 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY27), compared with a loss of ₹50 crore a year earlier, while revenue from operations rose 148 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹820 crore, according to the company's quarterly results.
 
"Our performance during the first half of the current fiscal reflects the strength of our business model and the trust homebuyers continue to place in the Signature Global brand," Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman and whole-time director at Signature Global, said, adding that demand for quality housing in Gurugram remains healthy.
 
The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin rose to 18 per cent from a negative 7 per cent in Q2FY26.
 
 
For the first half of FY27, revenue increased 14 per cent YoY to ₹1,370 crore. The company reported a net profit of ₹50 crore during the first half, compared with a loss of ₹10 crore a year earlier.
 
Collections grew 9 per cent YoY to ₹1,010 crore in Q2FY27, against ₹930 crore a year earlier. Pre-sales during the quarter stood at ₹1,830 crore.

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The company's average sales realisation increased 12.3 per cent to ₹17,122 per sq ft in Q2FY27, compared with ₹15,250 per sq ft in FY26. It attributed the rise to the launch of Tonino Lamborghini Residences in Sector 71, Gurugram.
 
“Our balance sheet remains robust, with a comfortable liquidity position that allows us to pursue growth opportunities with confidence. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the road ahead and remain committed to delivering quality homes on time while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders,” Aggarwal added.
 
During H1FY27, the company added 6.77 million sq ft of potential development area in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, Haryana, marking its entry into a new micro-market.

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Topics : Signature Global Company News profit margins

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 7:33 PM IST