Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd on Sunday reported that its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 104.90 crore for the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 43.58 crore a year earlier, on strong sales growth.

Total income rose by 78 per cent to Rs 2,012.8 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 1,131.2 crore a year earlier, the Mumbai-based jewellery manufacturer said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,885.94 crore from Rs 1,076.70 crore in the year-ago period.

"Q1FY27 has been a strong start to the year, with robust growth and sustained margin improvement reflecting disciplined execution and achieving operating efficiency for scale," Managing Director Mangesh Chauhan said.

Chauhan said the company continues to see healthy demand for lightweight, versatile and value-added jewellery, adding that its early focus on ultra-lightweight products and an expanding portfolio across lower-carat and diamond-studded categories had helped it respond quickly to shifting consumer preferences.

Exports are becoming a bigger part of the company's growth strategy, Chauhan said, pointing to India's manufacturing capabilities, craftsmanship and expanding free trade agreements as advantages in building a global design-led jewellery manufacturing hub.

"The response we have received from customers in the UK and Europe gives us confidence that Sky Gold can build a meaningful international business over the coming years," he said, adding that the company would focus on long-term customer relationships and calibrated, sustainable export growth.

Chauhan said the company was targeting FY27 revenue of more than Rs 8,100 crore, with a continued focus on balancing sales growth, profitability and cash flow generation.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Mumbai, Sky Gold and Diamonds is among India's fastest-growing B2B jewellery manufacturers, specialising in lightweight, design-led and studded jewellery.