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Smartworks turns profitable in Q1 FY27 as revenue jumps 44%

The managed office space provider reported a net profit of ₹13.14 crore in the June quarter against a year-ago loss, while revenue increased 44% on strong business growth

Smartworks

Smartworks primarily serves mid-to-large enterprises and has more than 760 clients

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

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Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd reported a net profit of ₹13.14 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with a loss of ₹4.19 crore in the same quarter last financial year.
 
Revenue for the office space provider increased 44 per cent from ₹379.2 crore in Q1 FY26 to ₹546.24 crore in Q1 FY27. Expenses also rose 37.74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹393.55 crore to ₹542.09 crore.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) expanded from ₹241 crore in Q1 FY26 to ₹345.96 crore in Q1 FY27.
 
"Today, clients with over 1,000 seats contribute around 41 per cent of our rental revenue, up from around 37 per cent in FY26, while revenue from multi-city clients has increased to 35 per cent from around 31 per cent in FY26," said Neetish Sarda, founder and managing director of Smartworks. "The hardest thing in this business is finding great buildings, and we have already found our next two years' worth," added Sarda.
 
 
The managed office platform said that with a footprint of nearly 16.9 million square feet, it is present across 70 centres in 15 cities in India and Singapore.
 
Smartworks primarily serves mid-to-large enterprises and has more than 760 clients. It partners with real estate developers to provide managed campuses to companies.
 
It signed a letter of intent for Eastside in Pune to operationalise the world's largest managed office campus, spanning around 8.63 lakh square feet, proposed for H2 FY27, surpassing the company's previous record. The firm had earlier announced the expansion of its engagement with L&T Technology Services through the addition of over 1,100 seats in Pune.
 

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Topics : Smartworks coworking coworking space Q1 results EBITDA

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

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