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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Smartworks Q2 results: Net profit at ₹26 cr, revenue rises 37% to ₹605 cr

Smartworks Q2 results: Net profit at ₹26 cr, revenue rises 37% to ₹605 cr

The company had posted a net loss of ₹ 3.13 crore in the year-ago period

Smartworks

Smartworks takes on lease office spaces from real estate developers to set up managed campuses

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

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Smartworks Coworking Spaces on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹25.64 crore for the quarter ended September on higher income.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹ 3.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 37 per cent to ₹605.3 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹441.06 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Smartworks, which is one of the leading managed office space providers in the country, has a portfolio of 17.5 million sq ft across 71 centres in 15 cities across India and Singapore.

Neetish Sarda, Founder & Managing Director, Smartworks, said: "We have delivered a strong performance in the first half and are tracking well ahead of the plan we set for FY27." "We are seeing sustained demand translate into growth. Existing clients are expanding with us across cities, while new global businesses, Indian conglomerates and GCCs are choosing our platform for their infrastructure needs. Our increasingly diversified client portfolio and growing pipeline of large deals reinforce the strength of our business model," he said.

 

Smartworks takes on lease office spaces from real estate developers to set up managed campuses.

Smartworks serves over 780 clients, including Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies, multinational corporations, leading Indian conglomerates and high-growth businesses. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q2 results Smartworks Company News

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 12:55 PM IST