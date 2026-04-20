SML Mahindra Q4 profit up 2.4% on strong revenue growth, sets FY31 goal

SML Mahindra Limited posted a 2.4 per cent year-on-year rise in profit after tax (PAT) for Q4FY26 over Q4FY25 at Rs 54 crore, even as its revenue grew by 16.4 per cent to Rs 898 crore during the period. The modest rise in quarterly profitability, despite healthy topline growth, reflects operating pressures even as volumes improved across both cargo and passenger vehicle segments.

For the full year, however, the company reported stronger momentum, with revenue rising 18 per cent to Rs 2,838 crore and PAT increasing 31 per cent to Rs 160 crore in FY26. The growth was supported by volume expansion, market share gains in the intermediate light commercial vehicle (ILCV) segment, and integration-led efficiencies following the takeover by the Mahindra Group in August.

“We remain on track with our long-term aspiration of scaling up to a 10–12 per cent market share by FY31 from the current 6–7 per cent,” said Vinod Sahay, chairman – SML Mahindra & Mahindra Advanced Technologies and president – aerospace, trucks and buses, Mahindra Group, noting that India remains one of the largest global commercial vehicle markets with significant headroom for growth.

The company also reiterated its ambition to become a top-three OEM in India’s ILCV trucks and buses segment over the next decade. As part of its product roadmap, it plans to enter the electric bus segment in FY27, signalling a calibrated push towards electrification alongside its existing portfolio.

SML Mahindra outgrew the industry with 17 per cent growth in FY26 versus 13 per cent for the broader CV industry (over 3.5 tonnes), aided by improved supply chain alignment, network expansion, and product strategy integration.

The company said integration of operations has progressed rapidly, with key business, supply chain, and organisational milestones achieved within a record eight months of the acquisition, including completion of share purchase agreement (SPA) conditions.

Operationally, SML Mahindra reported strong volume growth in FY26, with cargo vehicle volumes up 28 per cent year-on-year and passenger vehicle volumes rising 12 per cent, alongside market share gains in both segments.

Detailing the integration roadmap, Sahay said the company has already “completed the roadmap for the integrated product and aggregate strategy” and commenced execution, with a focus on delivering “best uptime and lowest total cost of ownership in the industry.” He added that connected vehicle technologies such as Mahindra iMAXX and SML’s in-house platforms are being integrated to leverage digital prognostics and analytics for improving uptime and reducing maintenance costs.

On the broader integration effort, Sahay said the company is ahead of plan across several pillars, including product development, digital systems, and supply chain alignment, while areas such as brand and sales strategy are being approached cautiously to avoid disruption to existing dealer networks and customer relationships. “Both brands have their own strengths and will continue independently… customers will continue to have a choice,” he said, adding that cross-badging and network expansion are key levers to drive scale.

He noted that the combined service network is being expanded from about 300 touchpoints per brand to nearly 450 each, with cross-utilisation already underway. The integration is also unlocking sourcing and manufacturing synergies, including joint efforts to meet upcoming regulatory requirements such as driver assistance systems (DAS), which are expected to lower both component and development costs.

On the industry outlook, Sahay described FY26 as “a tale of two halves,” with the first half largely flat and the second half seeing about 22 per cent growth following GST-related tailwinds. While cargo segment growth has outpaced passenger vehicles, he cautioned that near-term demand visibility remains contingent on factors such as geopolitical developments and diesel price movements, given the sensitivity of the commercial vehicle cycle to fuel costs.

“We are not seeing demand deferment currently. Q1 plans remain intact,” he said, though he flagged uncertainty from commodity price volatility and macro factors. The company has taken price increases of around 2 per cent from April to offset cost pressures, after seeing about 1.3 per cent inflation impact in the fourth quarter, which translates to roughly 3.5 per cent on an annualised basis.

Despite near-term challenges, Sahay underscored strong structural drivers, including pent-up replacement demand and fleet expansion.