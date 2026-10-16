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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Snabbit operator posts ₹168 cr loss in FY26; revenue rises to ₹12.25 cr

Snabbit operator posts ₹168 cr loss in FY26; revenue rises to ₹12.25 cr

Maestroedge Solutions' revenue from operations rose to ₹12.25 crore in FY26, while total expenses jumped to ₹194.76 crore, led by service provider costs, marketing and employee benefits

Snabbit

Platform services brought in ₹10.82 crore, and the sale of uniforms to its service providers, whom it calls experts, stood at ₹1.42 crore | Image: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

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Maestroedge Solutions, which runs home services platform Snabbit, has posted a net loss of ₹167.75 crore for 2025-26, nearly 30 times lower than the previous year, as spending on service providers, marketing and staff rose with the expansion of its business, according to financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies.

The Mumbai-based company reported a loss of ₹5.70 crore in FY25.

Its revenue from operations rose to ₹12.25 crore in FY26 from ₹26.35 lakh a year earlier.

Platform services brought in ₹10.82 crore, and the sale of uniforms to its service providers, whom it calls experts, stood at ₹1.42 crore.

Other income was ₹14.77 crore, while total income was recorded at ₹27 crore.

 

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Total expenses rose to ₹194.76 crore from ₹6.81 crore in FY25. Expert service cost was the largest expense at ₹63.07 crore, up from ₹27 lakh. Marketing spending rose nearly 60-fold to ₹48.69 crore. Employee benefit expenses grew to ₹46.02 crore from ₹3.27 crore, and service fulfilment expenses to ₹23.83 crore from ₹48 lakh.

"FY26 was our first full year of operations, and we made a deliberate choice to invest ahead of scale to build a category, not just a company," Snabbit founder and CEO Aayush Agarwal said.

Agarwal said the company began the year with about 500 jobs a day across eight micro-markets and ended it at a run rate of 35,000 daily jobs across more than 100 micro-markets. During the year, it acquired nearly a million customers and onboarded over 20,000 experts, according to Agarwal.

Losses were mainly due to investments in geographic expansion, customer and expert acquisition, and long-term operating capabilities, Agarwal added.

The company was incorporated in January 2024. Its platform lets customers book house help, with an initial focus on maids for cleaning and cooking.

The company had 309 employees as of March 31, 2026. Agarwal, who holds 98.98 per cent of its equity shares, drew a salary of ₹60 lakh in FY26, up from ₹15.47 lakh.

"Given the pace of growth and the investments required to build this category from the ground up, FY26 financials do not fully reflect the underlying economics or the maturity of the business today.

"As we continue to scale, the benefits of operating leverage, improving unit economics and increasing network density are becoming increasingly evident," Agarwal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 3:20 PM IST