Sobha Q4FY26 results: Profit rises 125%, net revenue up to ₹2,300 cr

Bengaluru-based realtor Sobha Limited reported a 125 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 91.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026, compared to Rs 40.4 crore during the same period the previous year, while revenues rose by 59.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,300 crore. The growth was fuelled by demand for premium housing backed by its brand presence across key Indian markets, Sobha said in a statement on Monday.

The developer reported sales value growth of 30 per cent YoY to Rs 8,135 crore in FY26, up from Rs 6,276 crore in FY25, with Q4 FY26 sales value at Rs 2,039 crore.

Jagadish Nangineni, managing director, Sobha Limited, said, "We are pleased to close the fiscal year on a high note, with our Q4 performance reflecting Sobha’s improving operating excellence in all metrics and businesses, with our unique backward-integrated execution model. As we transition into FY27, our focus is squarely on sustaining this upward trajectory.”

Nangineni also said that the brand has planned significant launches across cities. Furthermore, demand for premium housing remains resilient.

Collections for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1,989 crore, registering an 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth and a 26 per cent YoY increase. Total collections for FY26 reached Rs 7,798 crore. The company’s net debt reduced substantially to negative Rs 800 crore, resulting in a net debt-to-equity ratio of -0.17.

Sobha’s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 10 each, along with a pro-rata dividend on partly paid-up equity shares for the quarter.