Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sobha's profit (attributable to owners of the holding company) for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27) jumped more than threefold year-on-year (YoY) to ₹50.84 crore amid higher revenue and a low base from Q1 FY26. Sobha's profit in Q1 FY26 was ₹13.62 crore. The company's revenue from operations in Q1 FY27 grew 50.02 per cent YoY to ₹1,278.15 crore. It missed the Bloomberg analysts' poll estimates of ₹1,771 crore for revenue and ₹79.80 crore for profit. The company's total expenses during the quarter stood at ₹1,260.91 crore, up 42.83 per cent YoY, driven by a threefold increase in land (including development rights) and related costs, which stood at ₹681.61 crore.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company's revenue declined 35.70 per cent, while profit fell 44.63 per cent.

Earlier, Sobha reported its highest-ever quarterly sales value at ₹3,656 crore, up 75.87 per cent YoY on the back of three new launches. Sobha's share of sales value also recorded a historic high of ₹2,992 crore, up 74.24 per cent YoY.

During the quarter under review, Sobha's average realisation stood at ₹15,655, up 8.75 per cent YoY.

Jagadish Nangineni, Managing Director, Sobha, said, "Achieving our highest-ever quarterly sales, driven by successful new project launches in Bengaluru and Gurugram, is a significant milestone for Sobha. It underscores customers' deep trust in our brand, the dedication of our team, and our unique operating model. With a strong pipeline of projects ahead, we are well-positioned to sustain this momentum. We remain focused on operational excellence and disciplined growth, delivering best-in-class homes while creating lasting value for our stakeholders."

Further, Sobha's collections for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹1,924 crore, up 8 per cent YoY. Sold area increased 62 per cent YoY to 2.34 million square feet (msf) in Q1 FY27. The company launched 6.89 msf of saleable area across three projects in Gurugram and Bengaluru during Q1 FY27.

On a QoQ basis, Sobha's total sales value increased 79.28 per cent. Meanwhile, the sales value of Sobha's share also grew 83.10 per cent QoQ.

Additionally, as of Q1 FY27, Sobha remained net cash positive, with a net cash position (negative net debt) of ₹659 crore and a negative net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.