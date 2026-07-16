South Indian Bank Q1 result: Profit rises 17% to ₹378 cr as provisions fall

South Indian Bank’s consolidated net profit rose 17.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹377.66 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, aided by a sharp decline in provisions even as operating profit fell. The lender had posted a net profit of ₹322.17 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income, calculated as interest earned minus interest expended, increased 23.1 per cent to ₹1,024.72 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹832.57 crore a year earlier.

Sequentially, consolidated net profit declined 7.3 per cent from ₹407.40 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The bank said the March-quarter figures were balancing figures between the audited full-year results and the published nine-month numbers.

Provisions decline nearly 65%

Provisions other than tax and contingencies fell 64.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹84.34 crore, from ₹239.26 crore. The decline helped profit before tax rise 17.1 per cent to ₹507.50 crore despite weaker operating profit.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies declined 12 per cent to ₹591.84 crore from ₹672.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income edged up 0.8 per cent to ₹3,007.40 crore. Interest earned rose 11.2 per cent to ₹2,627.81 crore, while other income fell 38.9 per cent to ₹379.59 crore.

Total expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, increased 4.5 per cent to ₹2,415.56 crore. Interest expended rose 4.8 per cent to ₹1,603.09 crore, while operating expenses increased 3.9 per cent to ₹812.47 crore.

Employee costs increased 5.4 per cent to ₹458.78 crore. Other operating expenses rose 2.1 per cent to ₹353.69 crore.

Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to ₹1.44 each, from ₹1.23 each in the year-ago quarter.

Advances grow 18.6%, deposits rise 11.4%

Consolidated advances increased 18.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.03 trillion as of June 30, 2026, from ₹87,094.80 crore a year earlier. Advances were also 4.1 per cent higher than ₹99,259.80 crore at the end of March.

Deposits rose 11.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.26 trillion, compared with ₹1.13 trillion as of June 30, 2025. Sequentially, deposits increased 2 per cent.

The bank’s consolidated assets stood at ₹1.44 trillion, up from ₹1.28 trillion a year earlier and ₹1.42 trillion at the end of March.

Gross NPA ratio improves to 1.38%

At the standalone bank level, where asset-quality and capital ratios were disclosed, gross non-performing assets declined to ₹1,437.67 crore from ₹2,806.57 crore a year earlier.

The gross NPA ratio improved to 1.38 per cent from 3.15 per cent, while the net NPA ratio fell to 0.26 per cent from 0.68 per cent.

The capital adequacy ratio under Basel III stood at 19.62 per cent, against 19.48 per cent a year earlier. Annualised return on assets improved to 1.07 per cent from 1.01 per cent.

Retail banking remained the largest revenue segment, with revenue increasing 10.6 per cent to ₹1,437.85 crore. Corporate and wholesale banking revenue rose 4.7 per cent to ₹897.49 crore, while treasury revenue declined 21.9 per cent to ₹571.23 crore.

The bank’s subsidiary, SIB Operations and Services Limited, contributed revenue of ₹9.95 crore and net profit of ₹3 lakh during the quarter. The joint statutory auditors issued an unmodified review conclusion on the consolidated results.