Thursday, October 15, 2026 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / South Indian Bank Q2 result: Profit rises 21% to ₹426 cr, gross NPAs fall

South Indian Bank Q2 result: Profit rises 21% to ₹426 cr, gross NPAs fall

The Kerala-based lender's income rose to ₹3,264 crore in Q2 FY27, while gross NPAs fell to 1.24% from 2.93% a year earlier; provisions climbed to ₹159 crore

Thrissur-based South Indian Bank (SIB)

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 21 per cent rise in net profit to ₹426 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The Kerala-based private sector bank registered a net profit of ₹351 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Its total income increased to ₹3,264 crore in the second quarter from ₹2,923 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, South Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income also climbed to ₹2,796 crore in the September quarter of FY27 from ₹2,407 crore in the year-ago period.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderated to 1.24 per cent of gross advances at the end of September 2026 against 2.93 per cent a year ago.

 

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans improved to 0.09 per cent at the end of September 2026 from 0.56 per cent at the end of the same month a year earlier.

However, its provisions and contingencies rose to ₹159 crore from ₹63 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Wipro

Q2 results today: Wipro, Nestle India, 47 others to announce earnings

BHEL

BHEL Q2FY27 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to ₹821 crore

Paytm

Paytm's Indian investors hold over 56% stake as domestic ownership rises

Groww

Groww Q2 results: Net profit rises 54% to ₹725 crore, revenue up 44%

Canara bank

Canara Bank Q2 results: Profit rises 8% to ₹5,175 cr, revenue at ₹40,931 cr

Topics : South Indian Bank Q2 results

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayIDBI Bank ShareWhy is Market Rising Today?Q2 Results TodayJio IPO GMPYes Bank Share CrashPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 3:58 PM IST