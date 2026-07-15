Steady inflows, new products to drive growth for ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Prudential AMC (ICICI AMC) reported steady Q1FY27 results. Net profit of ₹965 crore rose 23.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) but was lower than consensus estimates because of higher employee expenses of ₹204 crore, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y. Employee expenses were higher because of increased employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) costs (FY27 expected ESOP costs are ₹68 crore). Other expenses increased 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹104 crore. The operating expenditure-to-AUM ratio stood at 15.5 basis points, compared with 16.3 basis points in Q1FY26 and 13.6 basis points in Q4FY26.

Management said ICICI AMC's Q1FY27 net equity inflows were among the industry's highest, but its equity AUM market share slipped marginally. Alternative AUM grew 2.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹79,450 crore. Portfolio management services (PMS) QAAUM increased to ₹29,000 crore (up 8.1 per cent Q-o-Q), while alternative investment fund (AIF) QAAUM increased 6.6 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹22,700 crore. PMS inflows stood at ₹1,160 crore. Advisory AUM declined 5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹27,700 crore.

Operating revenue grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y (flat Q-o-Q) to ₹1,560 crore, with the operating profit margin at 72.4 per cent, compared with 71.1 per cent in Q1FY26 and 75.7 per cent in Q4FY26. Analysts estimate annual growth of 22 per cent in PMS and AIF through FY28. Mutual fund average AUM growth over FY26-28 could remain in the mid-to-high teens. Net profit could also grow at a mid-to-high teens rate over FY26-28.

On a net basis, mutual fund revenue accounts for 90 per cent of total revenue, PMS and AIF contribute 8.5 per cent, while advisory contributes 1.44 per cent. Equity AUM market share slipped 16 basis points Q-o-Q to 13.75 per cent because equity QAAUM grew 1.6 per cent Q-o-Q, lower than the industry's 2.8 per cent growth. Stronger gains in the small- and mid-cap segments compared with large-caps contributed to the loss of AUM market share. The differential in mark-to-market (MTM) gains was responsible for the decline in AUM market share.

PMS net inflows of ₹1,160 crore in Q1FY27 amounted to 4.6 per cent of AUM at the end of FY26. Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) quarterly average AUM at the end of June 2026 stood at ₹2,678 crore, up 154.1 per cent Q-o-Q across four different strategies.

Fund performance was strong, with more than 80 per cent of equity AUM ranking in the top two quartiles over the key three-year period. The blended mutual fund revenue yield was flat Q-o-Q at 46.7 basis points. Gross AIF and PMS revenue yield was 191 basis points (including the AUM of ICICI Ventures), with net yields at 95 basis points after deducting fees and commissions.

The equity yield stood at 66 basis points, above peers. Passive yield improved to 12 basis points from 10 basis points in FY26. Operating revenue grew 1.4 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1,564 crore. Non-mutual fund revenue contributed 17 per cent of total revenue, while advisory AUM yield dropped to 30 basis points from 35 basis points in Q4FY26.

There was no impact on yields from total expense ratio (TER) regulation changes, and management said the reductions are passed on to distributors. Segment-wise revenue yields for Q1FY27 were as follows: Equity yield stood at 66 basis points, compared with 67 basis points in FY26. Debt yield remained flat at 32 basis points. Liquid portfolio yield was unchanged at 12 basis points. Passive yield stood at 12 basis points, compared with 10 basis points in FY26, because of the rising share of gold and silver exchange-traded fund (ETF) AUM. The arbitrage portfolio yield remained flat at 30 basis points. The yield on the international and other advisory business stood at 30 basis points in Q1FY27.

Unique customers across the asset management industry stood at 61.9 million, while ICICI AMC had 17.3 million, or around 28 per cent of unique customers. Monthly systematic flows (including systematic transfer plans, or STPs) decreased to ₹4,872 crore in June 2026 from ₹5,104 crore in March 2026.

The employee count stood at 3,813, compared with 3,585 at the end of Q4FY26. Management said there are multiple products in the mutual fund pipeline. Another three SIF strategies are in the pipeline, in addition to the four already launched, along with several commercial real estate and real estate alternate funds. The company has also launched its first GIFT City inbound offering.