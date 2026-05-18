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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Strides Pharma Q4FY26 results: Net profit jumps 51% to ₹129 crore

Strides Pharma Q4FY26 results: Net profit jumps 51% to ₹129 crore

Strong growth in non-US markets lifted Strides Pharma Science's Q4 profit, even as its US business remained largely flat amid a weak flu season

Strides Pharma

The company had posted a profit of ₹85.62 crore for the year-ago period, Strides Pharma said in a regulatory filing (Source: Strides Pharma Facebook)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

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Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Monday reported a 51 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹129.28 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 driven by a good growth in its main markets excluding the US.

The company had posted a profit of ₹85.62 crore for the year-ago period, Strides Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter stood at ₹1,323.47 crore as compared to ₹1,190.39 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

In the fourth quarter, revenue from main markets excluding the US was up at ₹645.8 crore as compared to ₹480 crore in the year-ago period. The US market revenue was at ₹646.7 crore, down from ₹651.5 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an investor presentation.

 

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹1,178.59 crore as compared to ₹1,071.71 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

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In FY26, consolidated net profit was at ₹574.52 crore as compared to ₹3,597.51 crore in FY25, which was boosted by a profit after tax from discontinued operations of ₹3,188.11 crore. Revenue from operations stood at ₹4,858.68 crore as against ₹4,565.34 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Strides Pharma Science MD & Group CEO Badree Komandur said the company continued to deliver strong performance across profitability, efficiency, and growth metrics during FY26, primarily driven by the Ex-US markets,  "Our calibrated strategy in Ex-US markets is delivering results, with these markets outpacing overall company growth. The US business remained stable during the year, though impacted by a weaker flu season in the second half," he added.

Komandur further said,"Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and a challenging external environment, we are committed to delivering long-term sustainable and profitable growth."  The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share of ₹10 each, at the rate of 50 per cent, for FY26, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Strides Pharma Pharmaceutical Q4 Results

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

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