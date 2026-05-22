Sun Pharma posts Q4 profit of ₹2,714 crore on strong specialty drug demand

India’s largest drugmaker by revenue, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, beat quarterly profit estimates on Friday, helped by demand for the company’s high-margin specialty drugs used to treat complex conditions.

The Mumbai-based firm’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,714 crore ($283 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 21.50 billion a year earlier.

That was above analysts’ average estimate of Rs 2,712 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Sun Pharma has been expanding into higher-margin specialty medicines with a sharper focus on areas such as dermatology, oncology and obesity to offset declining US sales.

The segment accounted for 22.2 per cent of total sales, with revenue rising 20.1 per cent to $354 million during the quarter, driven by 14.8 per cent growth in its largest market, India. US sales fell 1.1 per cent.

Overall revenue rose nearly 13 per cent to Rs 14,612 crore, also surpassing analysts’ estimates of Rs 14,526 crore.