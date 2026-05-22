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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Sun Pharma posts Q4 profit of ₹2,714 crore on strong specialty drug demand

Sun Pharma posts Q4 profit of ₹2,714 crore on strong specialty drug demand

India's largest drugmaker reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profit as growth in specialty medicines offset weakness in US sales

Sun Pharma

(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 3:26 PM IST

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India’s largest drugmaker by revenue, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, beat quarterly profit estimates on Friday, helped by demand for the company’s high-margin specialty drugs used to treat complex conditions.
 
The Mumbai-based firm’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,714 crore ($283 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 21.50 billion a year earlier.
 
That was above analysts’ average estimate of Rs 2,712 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.
 
Sun Pharma has been expanding into higher-margin specialty medicines with a sharper focus on areas such as dermatology, oncology and obesity to offset declining US sales.
 
 
The segment accounted for 22.2 per cent of total sales, with revenue rising 20.1 per cent to $354 million during the quarter, driven by 14.8 per cent growth in its largest market, India. US sales fell 1.1 per cent.
 
Overall revenue rose nearly 13 per cent to Rs 14,612 crore, also surpassing analysts’ estimates of Rs 14,526 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Sun Pharma Q4 Results Pharma industry

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 3:26 PM IST

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