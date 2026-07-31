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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Sun Pharma Q1 profit rises 27%; US generics remain under pressure

Sun Pharma Q1 profit rises 27%; US generics remain under pressure

Sun Pharma reported a 27 per cent rise in Q1FY27 profit, driven by India and innovative medicines, while weakness in the US generics business continued to weigh on growth

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday posted a 27 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,894.7 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27). Revenue from operations also grew 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 15,299.8 crore.
 
The rise in profit was attributed to strong momentum in India and robust growth in innovative medicines across the United States (US) and international markets.
 
Sun Pharma's results were announced during market hours. The shares fell 0.5 per cent to end the day's trade at Rs 1,989.35 apiece on the BSE.
 
Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director of Sun Pharmaceutical, said, “Performance during the quarter was driven by strong momentum in India as well as innovative medicines. Recent semaglutide approvals in India, Brazil and South Africa underscore our capabilities in developing complex peptide products for patients globally. Organon shareholders have approved the proposed acquisition by Sun, which is on track to close in early 2027.”
 

US generics business continues to face pressure

The company's US formulations business declined 9.7 per cent year-on-year to $427 million in Q1FY27, primarily due to weakness in its generics portfolio, including lenalidomide. Growth in innovative medicines, led by Ilumya, Cequa and Odomzo, partially offset the decline. The US business contributed 26.6 per cent of the company's consolidated sales during the quarter.

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Global innovative medicines sales rose 12.8 per cent year-on-year to $351 million in Q1FY27, accounting for 21.9 per cent of consolidated sales.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

The company's API business, which supplies both its formulations business and third-party customers across geographies, reported external sales of Rs 597.2 crore in the quarter, up 10.5 per cent year-on-year.

R&D Update

Sun Pharma said it continued to invest in research and development (R&D) across its innovative and generics businesses to strengthen its product pipeline. Its innovative R&D portfolio includes five novel entities in clinical development.
 
In the US, the company has 558 approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), while 119 applications, including 28 with tentative approvals, are awaiting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). During the quarter, Sun Pharma filed three ANDAs and received approvals for six. Its portfolio also includes 57 approved new drug applications (NDAs), with 13 NDAs pending US FDA approval.

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Topics : Sun Pharma Company News

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 4:08 PM IST