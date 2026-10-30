Sun Pharma Q2 net profit falls 36% on one-time charges, revenue rises 12%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India’s largest drugmaker, on Friday reported a 36 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,988.5 crore for the second quarter of 2026-27 (FY27), weighed down by exceptional charges.

Revenues from operations rose 11.9 per cent to ₹16,198.7 crore.

The company reported exceptional charges of ₹1,268.8 crore, comprising ₹922.7 crore on settling a piece of antitrust litigation in the United States (US) and ₹346.2 crore on expenses related to its proposed acquisition of Organon.

Excluding exceptional items, adjusted net profit stood at ₹3,162 crore, up 1.4 per cent year-on-year.

The company said the margin was lower than a year earlier because the quarter a year ago had benefited from sales of generic lenalidomide, a product now facing erosion in the US. The gross margin improved to 80.8 per cent. The effective tax rate rose to 28.3 per cent from 24.7 per cent.

The results were announced during market hours. Sun Pharma shares rose 0.8 per cent to close at ₹1,778.25 on the BSE.

“Our performance during the quarter was driven by strong momentum in India, emerging markets and the rest of the world,” said Kirti Ganorkar, managing director.

Formulation sales in India rose 17.3 per cent to ₹5,552.3 crore, accounting for 34.5 per cent of consolidated sales. Sun Pharma’s market share increased to 8.6 per cent from 8.3 per cent, according to Pharmarack’s moving annual total (MAT) data.

The company launched 14 products during the quarter and 19 in the first half of FY27.

US formulation sales fell 8.2 per cent to $455 million, accounting for about 27 per cent of the total.

Expenditure on research & development (R&D) for the quarter stood at ₹778.4 crore, or 4.8 per cent of sales.

“These numbers are tracking lower than our intended R&D spend, but we expect the second half of the year to catch up with some of the R&D spend,” said Dilip Shanghvi, chairman.