Sunteck Realty posts 26% rise in Q1 FY27 profit as EBITDA margin improves

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty reported a 26.45 per cent rise in net profit in the quarter ended June 2026 to Rs 42.27 crore, as against Rs 33.43 crore in Q1 FY2026, while revenue increased marginally to Rs 191.56 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year from Rs 188.32 crore in Q1 FY2026.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 38.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 66.8 crore from Rs 48.1 crore in the same period of FY26. The company reported an uptick in its EBITDA margin to 34.9 per cent from 25.6 per cent.

Notably, the real estate company reported pre-sales of around Rs 787 crore in Q1 FY27, a 20 per cent Y-o-Y increase.

From the previous quarter, net profit declined 33.69 per cent from Rs 63.75 crore in Q4 FY26 to Rs 42.27 crore in Q1 FY27. In terms of revenue, the firm reported a decline of 43.50 per cent from Rs 339 crore in Q4 FY26 to Rs 191.56 crore in Q1 FY27.

Sunteck Realty is a Mumbai-based luxury real estate developer founded in 2000 and promoted by the Khetan family. It has a 50 million sq ft portfolio spread across 32 developments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with a stated gross development value of $5 billion.

Earlier, the firm announced plans to launch a Rs 3,000 crore ultra-luxury residential project in Mumbai's Goregaon West, building on its international expansion into Dubai and its invite-only luxury real estate lifestyle brand, Emaance.