SUV gains to cushion volume weakness in tractors for M&M amid new launches

The positive outlook led to an increase in earnings estimates by some brokerages, and the stock was the top gainer on the Sensex on Friday, ending with gains of 6.15 per cent at ₹3,295. The stock has underperformed over the past year, shedding 9.3 per cent, while the peer index, the Nifty Auto, is up about 3.95 per cent over this period.

Powered by 16 per cent growth in volumes and a 9 per cent rise in realisations, the company reported a 27 per cent uptick in revenue in the quarter. While revenue was broadly in line, profitability was under pressure, with gross margins declining 360 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on account of input cost pressures and an adverse cost mix. Operating profit margins at the standalone level stood at 11.7 per cent, slipping 290 basis points Y-o-Y and 54 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

The automobile segment, according to the management, faced headwinds from raw material inflation and supply chain constraints. The company was able to offset some of the headwinds through calibrated price increases of 5 per cent from January to July 2026, hedging, improving product mix and diversifying its supplier base.

The Street will eye the trajectory of SUV sales, given the mid-to-high-teens SUV growth guidance for FY27. The outlook is based on demand remaining strong across internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) portfolios and comes despite commodity inflation and capacity constraints. The company, which has planned five major launches by June 2027, expects demand to remain healthy, with capacity additions supporting market-share gains.

The company is expanding its monthly SUV/EV capacity from 64,500 units at the beginning of FY27 to 82,000 units by Q4FY27. It is looking to expand this to 92,000 units in FY28 and 132,000 units by FY31.

Operating profit margins for the automobile segment expanded to 9.8 per cent in Q2, compared with 8.9 per cent in Q1. In addition to a price hike, a favourable mix and cost efficiencies helped the company expand margins on a sequential basis. Margins, however, were down 150 basis points Y-o-Y.

In the automobile segment, analysts led by Vivek Kumar of ICICI Securities envisage M&M’s healthy performance continuing, supported by strong traction for its models, capacity additions in the near term and new launches. The incremental impact of raw material inflation and the response to upcoming launches remain key factors to watch. The brokerage has retained a buy rating with a target price of ₹3,800.

In the farm equipment segment, M&M’s volumes declined by 6 per cent Y-o-Y, and its domestic tractor market share shrank 150 basis points Y-o-Y to 41.5 per cent in Q2FY27. The company has lowered its domestic tractor industry growth outlook from 5 per cent to flattish. The cut in guidance is on account of monsoon deficits, drought in Maharashtra and Karnataka, and weak reservoir levels. Though North Indian markets are resilient, there are some concerns over crop yields and delayed rabi sowing. Segment margins declined 176 basis points Q-o-Q to 16.8 per cent, reflecting weaker tractor volumes, commodity inflation and operating leverage. The guidance cut means that the sector would post a 10 per cent Y-o-Y decline in industry volumes in H2FY27, including some inventory correction.

Elara Securities points out that the restructuring of loss-making international operations should support consolidated farm profitability in H2FY27, while rising mechanisation and increasing demand for higher-horsepower tractors remain structural growth drivers.